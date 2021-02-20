Barcelona can move within five points of first-place Atletico Madrid when Ronald Koeman and company welcome Cadiz to the Camp Nou on Sunday. Barca enter the day in third place with 46 points, while Cadiz are in the relegation battle in 15th place, three points from safety.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Feb. 21

: Sunday, Feb. 21 Time : 8 a.m. ET

: 8 a.m. ET Location : Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -667; Draw +700; Cadiz +1600 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barca: How will they respond to that 4-1 thrashing at home to PSG in the Champions League? The team hit a new low this season with that result, which feels like it guarantees their elimination from the competition before the second leg is even played. So, keep an eye on the fight that they show, as it will tell really what they are made of. With Atletico Madrid losing to Levante on Saturday, there is a chance here to really apply the pressure. To do that, three points will be needed.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Cadiz: On a four-match losing streak, Cadiz have just one goal in that stretch, conceding at least three times in each. That poor run of form came after a decent stretch where they earned six points from four games, which looked to have them on their way to safety. They are hoping they can get more production out of 35-year-old striker Alvaro Negredo, but Honduran striker Anthony Lozano is one to watch. He has always had potential, and he showed it last season on loan at Cadiz with 10 goals, but he has just three goals in 19 games this season.

Prediction

Barca bounce back and put themselves firmly back in the title race. Pick: Barca 3, Cadiz 0