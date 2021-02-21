Barcelona really couldn't afford to drop points on Sunday against Cadiz as they aim to stay in the La Liga title race. So can you guess what happened? Clement Lenglet conceded a silly penalty kick in the dying minutes as Barca drew, 1-1, at the Camp Nou in yet another unconvincing, uninspiring and unnecessary result that surely mounts even more pressure on manager Ronald Koeman.

But how did each Barca player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager. All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Barcelona player ratings

GK - Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Had very little to do, but when needed, he was a sure thing. A quiet evening with no mistakes while making the saves he needed to.

Rating: 7

DEF - Jordi Alba

Does it on both ends and continues to be the team's top defender.

Rating: 7

DEF - Gerard Pique

He's just not the player he once was, which is evident, but the lack of sharpness is still concerning. He continues to fail to understand his surroundings and gets himself into trouble.

Rating: 4

DEF - Clement Lenglet

Had nothing to worry about against an aging Alvaro Negredo before giving up a silly penalty kick on Ruben Sobrino at the very end of the match. Just a careless tackle that cost his team points.

Rating: 3

DEF - Sergino Dest

A quality showing from the young American down the right, but more so in attack. He created a team-high four chances and was very sharp in his passing.

Rating: 7

MID - Pedri

A lively option with so much potential. He didn't see much of the ball, but when he did he looked somewhat dangerous. He had a great chance late that he almost put upper 90.

Rating: 5

MID - Sergio Busquets

A liability defensively in the middle, his precise passing was his strong point. He completed over 90 percent of his passes, got the ball in dangerous spots and really did enough for his team to win.

Rating: 7

MID - Frenkie de Jong

Dropping deeper and making an impact defensively. While he isn't getting to be as creative as usual, he's becoming a quality option in the middle in what is a dysfunctional squad.

Rating: 6

FWD - Antoine Griezmann

Wasteful, not creative and in a funk. He was on a good run of form not too long ago, and it seemed like he was turning the corner with this squad. Maybe not.

Rating: 3

FWD - Lionel Messi

Scored from a penalty kick, was the biggest threat in attack as usual and nearly pulled out the win by himself. You have to feel for him at this point. Like a diamond in a landfill.

Rating: 7

FWD - Ousmane Dembele

Had some decent moments thanks to his pace, creating two chances and having six shots. He only put one on goal, continuing to lack precision.

Rating: 5

SUB - Miralem Pjanic

Came off the bench and recorded a shot but created nothing.

Rating: 5

SUB - Martin Braithwaite

Brought some energy off the bench and helped open up space in the final third.

Rating: 6

SUB - Francisco Trincao

A late substitute who got two touches.

Rating: N/A

SUB - Riqui Puig

A sub brought on to waste time before actually being needed. Too late.

Rating: N/A

SUB - Trincao

Late sub who touched the ball five times.

Rating: N/A

MANAGER - Ronald Koeman

This loss could be the death blow to Barcelona's La Liga hopes. Again, they fail to look even mediocre, which is basically a staple of any club in which he coaches. Nearing rock bottom.

Rating: 2