Barcelona will look to make quick work of Cadiz in their La Liga matchup at Camp Nou on Sunday. Barcelona (18-2-1) had a tough battle in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday and have the second leg to worry about next week. They also have a Copa del Rey semifinal the following week but need to maintain their lead at the top of the La Liga table. They are on a 12-match unbeaten streak in La Liga and hold a five-point edge over Real Madrid. Cadiz (5-7-9) are in 17th place but have won two of their past three league matches.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Barca are big -500 favorites (risk $500 to win $100) in the latest Barcelona vs. Cadiz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Cadiz are +1300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +525 and the over/under for total match goals is 2.5.

Barcelona vs. Cadiz spread: Barcelona -1.5 (-160)

Barcelona vs. Cadiz over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Cadiz money line: Barcelona -500, Cadiz +1300, Draw +525

Barcelona: They have allowed one goal over their past six league games.

Cadiz: They have scored at least once in eight of their past nine matches.

Why you should back Barcelona

Barcelona have been impossible to beat – or even score against – at Camp Nou this season. They are 8-2-0 on their home turf, with a 22-1 goal advantage. They have conceded just seven goals all season, 10 fewer than any other team in the league. They have scored 43, three shy of Real Madrid's league-leading total. Cadiz have scored just 17 goals in their 21 matches, and only six of those have come away from home. Barcelona will definitely control the tempo, as they are the clear league leader in possession at 63.6%. Cadiz are at 41.1%, which is just 0.2% above league-worst Getafe.

The Blaugrana won't waste any time, as they want to get rested for the upcoming Europa League and cup matches. Robert Lewandowski has a league-high 14 goals but has gone three games without one. He got one in the 4-0 victory in the last meeting, and Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati also scored in the September match. They are among the eight Barcelona players with at least two goals.

Why you should back Cadiz

The hosts are clearly the more talented team, but the Yellow Submarine are 2-2-1 in the past five meetings with Barcelona. That includes a famous 1-0 victory at Camp Nou last April, when a frustrated Barca had 16 fouls and took four yellow cards. Barcelona will be weary and could be distracted, and some key players could come off early or sit out altogether. Cadiz have scored five goals over their past three games, winning two. They are 3-2-2 in their past seven matches, with the losses to Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla. They have scored 11 goals in their past 10 overall matches.

Cadiz have struggled to find goals, but new addition Gonzalo Escalante has scored twice in his first three games. The 29-year-old joined on loan from Lazio in the January transfer window. Alex Fernandez has scored three times, and Theo Bongonda has two goals and two assists in 14 games. Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma has seven clean sheets, is second in the league with 86 saves and is tied for sixth in save percentage (76.7). Cadiz are sixth in the league in blocks (226), with Alfonso Espino leading the league with 44, and the fullback also is fourth with 32 tackles won.

