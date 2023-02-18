Barcelona hope to have an easy stroll at Camp Nou on Sunday when they host Cadiz in a Spanish La Liga match. Barcelona (18-2-1) entered the weekend with an eight-point lead over Real Madrid in La Liga's table and have been impossible to score on at home. They beat Villarreal 1-0 in a league match last Saturday before a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday. Cadiz (5-7-9) are in 16th place, just two points above the relegation zone, but they have won two of their past three league matches. Barca won the latest meeting 4-0 on the road in September.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Barca are big -540 favorites (risk $540 to win $100) in the latest Barcelona vs. Cadiz odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Cadiz are +1400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +550 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5. Before locking in any Cadiz vs. Barcelona picks, make sure you see the La Liga predictions and best bets from soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer, widely known as "Buckets," is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more.

He is 44-25 (+20.04) on all soccer article predictions for SportsLine in 2023, bringing a profit of more than $2,000 for $100 bettors. He also is on a stunning run on his English competition picks, going 27-4 (+23.14) on his Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup predictions. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Barcelona vs. Cadiz matchup from all sides. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Cadiz vs. Barcelona:

Barcelona vs. Cadiz spread: Barcelona -1.5 (-160)

Barcelona vs. Cadiz over/under: 3.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Cadiz money line: Barcelona -540, Cadiz +1400, Draw +550

Barcelona: They have allowed one goal over their past six league games.

Cadiz: They have scored at least once in eight of their past nine matches.

Barcelona vs. Cadiz picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Barcelona

The Blaugrana will be looking to get this thing over quickly. They are the far superior team and have the Europa League rematch and a Copa del Rey semifinal over the next two weeks. Barca put eight of their 16 shots on net in the last meeting, controlled the ball for 71% of the match and held Cadiz without a shot on target. The hosts have conceded just one goal in their 10 matches at Camp Nou (8-2-0) and have allowed just seven goals overall. That's 10 fewer than any other team in La Liga. Meanwhile, Cadiz have scored six goals in 10 road matches and have 17 in the 21 league games.

That doesn't mean the Blaugrana play a totally defensive game. They have scored 43 goals, one fewer than Real Madrid's league-high. Robert Lewandowski is the clear focal point of the attack, as he leads the league with 14 goals. Pedri (six goals) and Osmane Dembele (five) are both injured, but players like Raphinha (four), Ansu Fati (three) and Ferran Torres (two) are also dangerous options. Raphinha leads the league in passes into the penalty area (44). Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been a brick wall, posting league highs with 16 clean sheets and an 88.9 save percentage.

Why you should back Cadiz

The hosts are clearly the more talented team, but the Yellow Submarine are 2-2-1 in the past five meetings with Barcelona. That includes a famous 1-0 victory at Camp Nou last April, when a frustrated Barca had 16 fouls and took four yellow cards. Barcelona will be weary and could be distracted, and some key players could come off early or sit out altogether. Cadiz have scored five goals over their past three games, winning two. They are 3-2-2 in their past seven matches, with the losses to Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla. They have scored 11 goals in their past 10 overall matches.

Cadiz have struggled to find goals, but new addition Gonzalo Escalante has scored twice in his first three games. The 29-year-old joined on loan from Lazio in the January transfer window. Alex Fernandez has scored three times, and Theo Bongonda has two goals and two assists in 14 games. Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma has seven clean sheets, is second in the league with 86 saves and is tied for sixth in save percentage (76.7). Cadiz are sixth in the league in blocks (226), with Alfonso Espino leading the league with 44, and the fullback also is fourth with 32 tackles won.

How to make Cadiz vs. Barcelona picks

Eimer has broken down Sunday's Cadiz vs. Barcelona match from every angle. He is leaning under on the goal total and has two other best bets, including a plus-money parlay, and his full breakdown of the La Liga matchup. He's only sharing those picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Barcelona vs. Cadiz in Sunday's La Liga match? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for the Cadiz vs. Barcelona match, all from the soccer expert up more than $2,000 on his soccer picks in 2023.