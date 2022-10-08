Barcelona welcome Celta Vigo to the Camp Nou on Sunday as Xavi's side look to return to the top of the table following Real Madrid's victory over Getafe on Saturday. All eyes will be on how Barca approach this game after their tough defeat at Inter Milan in the Champions League midweek, with another date against the Italian side set for this Wednesday where the Spanish club really need a victory.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Oct. 9 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Oct. 9 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou -- Barcelona

: Camp Nou -- Barcelona Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barca -360; Draw +460; Celta +1000 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Barca: Ronaldo Araujo remains out till the end of the year with his adductor injury, while Jules Kounde should be back within the next week. Fellow center back Andreas Chistensen sprained his ankle against Inter Milan and it's uncertain when he will return. Memphis Depay and Hector Bellerin have both missed two matches due to injury, with their return dates unclear, while new signing Franck Kessie could return this week from his adductor injury which is expected to see him miss out on Sunday.

Celta: No suspension, injuries or risks of suspension to note. But this team will be thrilled to get this game over with. They've gone through a gauntlet of Atletico Madrid (loss), Valencia (loss) and Real Betis (won), and after this Barca clash they've got Real Sociedad. After that, things clear up with five manageable matches against Real Valladolid, Getafe, Almeria, Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano.

Prediction

Robert Lewandowski returns to scoring form, getting two goals in the first half. Pick: Barca 3, Celta Vigo 1