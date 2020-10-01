Barcelona's La Liga journey continues with their second match of the season on Thursday as Lionel Messi and company head to Celta Vigo. Barca won their opener with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Villarreal, with young sensation Ansu Fati scoring twice, while Messi finished a penalty kick.

Celta are coming off a 1-1 draw at Valladolid where the club created just one shot on goal.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, Oct. 1

: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Balaidos -- Vigo, Spain

: Balaidos -- Vigo, Spain TV: beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barca -188; Draw +333; Celta Vigo +500 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barca: Well, that was a nice start. Ronald Koeman's tenure as Barca coach began with a nice victory where Fati was the star. Messi looked fairly sharp, he seemed committed as expected, and now it is time to take it on the road. The defense looked good in allowing just one shot on goal, but they must be cautious with the versatility of veteran striker Iago Aspas, Celta's only real scoring threat.

Celta: Aspas is in top form with three goals in his last two games and has been clinical on set pieces, and defensively the team has reacted well. Of course, Barca is a different team with a ton of speed in attack, so they will need to close down in numbers and play with a deeper backline. The potential is there to get a result -- just like last season, but they must be near perfect in defense.

Prediction

Messi scores again, and Barca continue their perfect start. Pick: Barca 2, Celta 1