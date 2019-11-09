Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo: La Liga pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Barca is looking to end a two-game skid
Barcelona hopes to turn around its rough run of form on Saturday when the club welcomes struggling Celta Vigo to the Camp Nou for La Liga play. Barca lost 3-1 at Levante last weekend and followed that up with an ugly 0-0 draw at home against Slavia Prague on Tuesday in the Champions League. Ernesto Valverde's team has lacked quality in attack and have greatly missed striker Luis Suarez, who is still out injured.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Barca vs. Celta
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Barcelona: Are there legit concerns? Sure, Barca did lose at Levante and failed to beat Slavia Prague, but that came after seven straight victories. It's all about just finding that consistency again, but the truth is this team really struggles without Suarez. They need to find more strength and precision inside the box, whether that means through Antoine Griezmann or somebody else. Because Suarez is out, defenses can be a bit more reserved on Griezmann and Lionel Messi.
Celta Vigo: The relegation concerns are for real. Celta's 2-3-7 start has them in 18th place. Four straight losses and just six goals scored in 12 games -- boy, do they miss striker Maxi Gomez, who left for Valencia over the summer. These are the games that help you stay up, and getting something from an opponent you aren't supposed to can be the difference in the end.
Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo prediction
Barca gets the attack going with Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann scoring the goals in a victory.
Pick: Barcelona 3, Celta 0
