Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barcelona takes its three-point lead in La Liga back home as it welcomes Celta Vigo in the Camp Nou. Fresh off a victory over Levante, Barca aims to fend off Atletico Madrid and remain in first place in the league while Celta Vigo looks to find some defensive stability to match its output in attack. This is a match that has provided some classic games over the last several years, but at home Barca is expected to win.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Celta

Date : Saturday, Dec. 22



: Saturday, Dec. 22 Time : 12:30 p.m.



: 12:30 p.m. Location : Camp Nou in Barcelona



: Camp Nou in Barcelona TV channel : beIN Sports



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -909 / Celta +1850 / Draw +725

Storylines

Barcelona: What Lionel Messi did on the weekend was just another bit of proof that he's a legend of the game. A 5-0 victory over Levante saw him score a hat trick in 17 minutes, while also assisting the two other goals. It was one of Messi's better performances over the last few seasons and his 49th career hat trick.

Celta: Remember the name Maxi Gomez, because before long you'll be hearing it plenty. The young Uruguayan striker is the future of his national team behind Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez. He burst onto the season with 17 goals in 39 games last season, and so far he has eight goals in 14 games this season. He's got good size and tons of strength, and he can give the Barca backline some trouble.

Barcelona vs. Celta prediction

Barcelona and Celta have had some battles in recent seasons, but this one is all Barca from the start.

Pick: Barca (-909)