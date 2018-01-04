Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey on TV, stream online

It's a round of 16 showdown in Vigo

Barcelona and Celta Vigo face off on Thursday in the Copa del Rey, meeting in the first leg of the round of 16. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports 
Stream: beIN Sports Connect  
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Celta has given Barca trouble over the years, but an inspired Lionel Messi carries the cup favorites. Barca 3, Celta 1.

