Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey on TV, stream online
It's a round of 16 showdown in Vigo
Barcelona and Celta Vigo face off on Thursday in the Copa del Rey, meeting in the first leg of the round of 16.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Celta has given Barca trouble over the years, but an inspired Lionel Messi carries the cup favorites. Barca 3, Celta 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Tottenham vs. West Ham preview
The Spurs and Hammers meet in another London derby
-
Real Madrid vs. Numancia preview
Los Blancos are heavily favored to win
-
Arsenal salvages late draw vs. Chelsea
It was a wild second half in the London derby with a memorable finish
-
Five potential January transfers
Here are some potential moves to keep an eye on during the mid-season window
-
WATCH: Kid scores goal, sinks 3-pointer
If you think you've seen it all in the high school gym, think again
-
Manchester City vs. Watford preview
City will be without two of its stars due to injury
Add a Comment