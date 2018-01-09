Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey second leg on TV, stream online
The draw is level 1-1 after the first leg and returns to the Camp Nou
Barcelona faces Celta Vigo on Thursday in the second leg of their Copa del Rey round of 16 clash after the two drew 1-1 in the first leg last week.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barcelona plays its big guns with the result undecided and gets it over with an hour in as Luis Suarez finds the net again. Barcelona 3, Celta 0.
