Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Barcelona welcomes Celta Vigo to the Camp Nou on Saturday in La Liga action, just days after Barca moved on in the Copa del Rey and rested its stars.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 7 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barca's Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez each score a goal and the giants continues to dominate. Barcelona 4, Celta 0.