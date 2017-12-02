Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Barca is well rested after midweek Copa del Rey play
Barcelona welcomes Celta Vigo to the Camp Nou on Saturday in La Liga action, just days after Barca moved on in the Copa del Rey and rested its stars.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 7 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barca's Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez each score a goal and the giants continues to dominate. Barcelona 4, Celta 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Top 10 games at 2018 World Cup
England and Belgium is an enticing one as well
-
2018 World Cup draw: Winners and losers
Some teams were lucky and some were not
-
Who is in Group of Death at World Cup?
There are a lot of good groups with one standing out ... Group F
-
How to watch Chelsea vs. Newcastle
The Blues face a very winnable match at home
-
How to watch Liverpool vs. Brighton
The Reds are expected to get the three points on the road
-
How to watch Tottenham vs. Watford
Spurs are struggling and in need of a win
Add a Comment