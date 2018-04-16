Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Barca can inch closer to the title with three points here

Barcelona, undefeated and in first place in La Liga, faces a tricky Celta Vigo side in a midweek league game. 

Here's how you can watch the match on Tuesday, plus what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

For first-place Barca, it's a chance to go 14 points clear atop the table with five games to going, meaning the league race would be all but over, though it probably is already over. As for Celta, they are in ninth with 43 points and are dreaming of getting into a Europa League spot but sit five points shy. A win here would do wonders. 

Prediction

Barca has had trouble on the road against Celta in recent seasons, but they won't this time around. Philippe Coutinho scores twice and Barca wins pretty easily. Barca 2, Celta 1. 

