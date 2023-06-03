Celta Vigo need points to assure a spot in the Spanish La Liga next season, and they host league champion Barcelona on Sunday in the season finale. Celta (10-10-17) are 17th in La Liga's table, one point clear of Valladolid and even with Almeria. Three other teams are one point ahead, so the relegation fight will be decided by Sunday's results. Valladolid host Getafe at the same time Sunday. Barcelona (28-4-5) clinched their first title since 2019 three weeks ago and come off a 3-0 victory against Mallorca last Sunday. Celta are on a six-match winless run, with one draw, most recently a 1-0 loss to Cadiz last weekend.

Kickoff at Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo, Spain is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo:

Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo spread: Barcelona -0.5 (+150)

Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Celta Vigo money line: Celta Vigo +170, Barcelona +145, Draw +255

Celta Vigo: They have scored 11 goals in their past seven matches at home.

Barcelona: They have conceded seven goals in their past three road games.

Why you should back Barcelona

The Blaugrana are clearly the more talented team, so it comes down to motivation. But the visitors are unlikely to rest players, with no cup games on the horizon, and they'll want to go out on a high note. Robert Lewandowski could play a bigger role this week after staying silent the past few matches. He has a league-high 23 goals. Ansu Fati scored twice last Sunday, giving the 20-year-old six goals in 12 starts, and Gavi scored his second of the season. Barca dominated the matchup with Mallorca, holding the ball for 79% of the match and outshooting the Pirates 28-3 (9-1 on target).

Barcelona won the season's first meeting 1-0, but they might have been looking ahead. They faced Inter Milan in a Champions League meeting three days later and had a league Clasico showdown with Real Madrid four days after that. The Blaugrana defense has been nearly impossible to crack this season, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen posting 26 clean sheets in the 37 matches. Of course, it helps that Barca have allowed just 90 shots on target. They have put more than twice as many (185) on the opposing net. Celta Vigo's goalkeeping duo has a 64.4 save percentage, worst in the league.

Why you should back Celta Vigo

The hosts are 3-3-1 in the past seven meetings between these teams at Estadio de Balaidos. Barca haven't won both league meetings in the same season since 2013-14. And with the home crowd behind Los Celestes and their spot in the top flight on the line, they will be much more motivated. They had a 14-13 edge in shots and had plenty of chances to score in the first meeting. Captain Iago Aspas failed to beat ter Stegen one-on-one, and Gonzalo Paciencia drilled the post late in the match. Celta have 151 shots on net, eighth-most in the league.

Aspas, who has double-digit goals in all eight seasons with Celta and has 12 in this campaign, will be the key for the hosts. Young midfielder Gabriel Veiga has nine goals, and six other players have scored at least twice. Barcelona were outscored 5-2 in losing consecutive matches after clinching the title. That included a 3-1 setback to Valladolid two weeks ago that helped put Celta in peril. The hosts harass whoever has the ball, especially between the attacking areas. They have the fourth-most tackles in the league, second-most in the middle third of the pitch.

How to make Celta Vigo vs. Barcelona picks

