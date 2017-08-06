Barcelona vs. Chapecoense live stream info, start time: How to watch Joan Gamper Trophy match online

Barcelona welcomes Chapecoense to the Camp Nou on Monday for the annual Joan Gamper Trophy match as a tribute to the victims of the tragic plane crash last year that killed 71 people, including nearly the entire Chape team.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Where: Camp Nou in Barcelona

TV: None

Stream: Barca TV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Barcelona to win - 1/8

Draw - 7/1

Chape to win - 12/1

Prediction

Barca rolls, but everyone wins in this heart-warming fundraiser. Barca 4, Chape 1.