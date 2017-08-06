Barcelona vs. Chapecoense live stream info, start time: How to watch Joan Gamper Trophy match online
Barca plays its annual preseason trophy match at home
Barcelona welcomes Chapecoense to the Camp Nou on Monday for the annual Joan Gamper Trophy match as a tribute to the victims of the tragic plane crash last year that killed 71 people, including nearly the entire Chape team.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Monday at 2:30 p.m. ET
Where: Camp Nou in Barcelona
TV: None
Stream: Barca TV
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Barcelona to win - 1/8
Draw - 7/1
Chape to win - 12/1
Prediction
Barca rolls, but everyone wins in this heart-warming fundraiser. Barca 4, Chape 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Fans attack police at soccer match
This got out of control quickly
-
Barcelona closing in on Dortmund star
This is a move that could suit Barcelona perfectly following Neymar's departure
-
LOOK: Eiffel Tower welcomes Neymar
Paris is pretty lit for the arrival of Neymar
-
Community Shield preview
The London duo battle for the shield on Sunday
-
Arsenal wins Community Shield
Arsenal came back and took the summer trophy from last season's league champs
-
WATCH: Pulisic scores vs. Bayern
Another highlight from the young American superstar
Add a Comment