Barcelona vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League second leg on TV, stream online
The Blues will seek a shock result against Messi and Co. at the Camp Nou
Barcelona and Chelsea will fight it out for the final Champions League quarterfinal spot on Wednesday at the Camp Nou. The first leg ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge, with the second leg at the Camp Nou up for the taking.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Barcelona takes command of the match early, but in the end Chelsea still has life until Luis Suarez kills off the match. Barcelona 3, Chelsea 1 (4-2 on aggregate).
