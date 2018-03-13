Barcelona vs. Chelsea live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League second leg on TV, stream online

Barcelona and Chelsea will fight it out for the final Champions League quarterfinal spot on Wednesday at the Camp Nou. The first leg ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge, with the second leg at the Camp Nou up for the taking.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barcelona takes command of the match early, but in the end Chelsea still has life until Luis Suarez kills off the match. Barcelona 3, Chelsea 1 (4-2 on aggregate).