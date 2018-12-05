Barcelona vs. Cultural Leonesa: Copa del Rey live stream, watch online, TV channel, pick

Barca started all backups in the first leg, but some bigger names may play here

Barcelona is hosting Cultural Leonesa on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey round of 32 second leg, with Lionel Messi and company holding a 1-0 advantage following the first leg back on Oct. 31. At home, the Spanish giants are expected to roll and move on comfortably to the round of 16, while Cultural hopes to shock Europe with a victory.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Copa del Rey: Barcelona vs. Cultural Leonesa

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 5
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Camp Nou in Barcelona
  • TV channel: beIN Sports
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) 
  • Odds: Barcelona -4000 / Cultural +5000 / Draw +1600

Storylines

Barcelona: Who is going to play for Barcelona? In the first leg, not one normal starter started this game. The squad was filled with backups like Denis Suarez and Munir, but with Barca hoping to guarantee a spot in the next round, they may feature some bigger names to put the result away. 

Cultural Leonesa: If this team can pull this off, it would be a stunner. This is a team that last season got relegated from the second division. Cultural has never been in the Spanish first division and has only once made it to the round of 16 in the cup. 

Barcelona vs. Cultural prediction

Barca dominates from start to finish, scores more than three goals and advances with ease. 

Pick: Barcelona (-4000)

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

