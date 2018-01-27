Barcelona vs. Deportivo Alaves live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga match on TV, stream online

Barcelona is cruising in the league and looking for another three points

Barcelona welcomes Deportivo Alaves to the Camp Nou on Sunday in La Liga action, with the hosts looking to continue its dominance. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barcelona controls the match from start to finish, Philippe Coutinho gets his first goal for the club and Ernesto Valverde's team gets the victory. Barcelona 4, Alaves 0. 

