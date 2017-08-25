Barcelona vs. Deportivo Alaves live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Barca goes for its second win of the league season

Barcelona travels to Deportivo Alaves on Saturday in La Liga action, looking to make it two wins from two. 

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:15 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Deportivo Alaves - 17/2
Draw - 17/4
Barcelona - 3/10

Prediction

Barca dominates with Lionel Messi scoring a hat trick. Barcelona 4, Alaves 0.

