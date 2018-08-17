Barcelona vs. Deportivo Alaves live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Barcelona begins its La Liga title defense on Saturday when it welcomes Deportivo Alaves to Camp Nou. Barca is riding some momentum after beating Boca Juniors 3-0 on Wednesday in the Joan Gamper Trophy game, as Barca newboy Malcolm continued to impress with a goal.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch in USA

When: Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports and beIN Sports in Spanish

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

How to watch in Spain

The game will air on Movistar+.

What's at stake?

Three early points to kick off the season. Barca has title aspirations and is the favorite, while Alaves finished 18 points clear of the relegation zone with 47 points, and this season they'll hope to build on the 14th-place finish.

Prediction

Barca all day here. At home and with the talent this team has, some of which has come this summer like Arturo Vidal, it should be a comfortable victory for Ernesto Valverde, Lionel Messi and company. Barcelona 4, Alaves 0.