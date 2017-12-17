Barcelona vs. Deportivo La Coruna live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Barca can take control of La Liga with a win

Barcelona hosts Deportivo La Coruna in La Liga action on Sunday with a chance to go six points clear atop the league. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Prediction

Barca doesn't take long to get going, scoring within the first 10 minutes and cruising to victory. Barcelona 3, Deportivo 0.

