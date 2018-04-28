Barcelona vs. Deportivo La Coruna live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

First-place Barcelona takes on struggling Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday in La Liga play, as Lionel Messi and company aim to zero in on the league title.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

Barcelona (first place; 83 points) can inch closer to the title with three points here, but even a draw won't do any damage. As for Deportivo (18th place; 28 points), a win is a must if they have any hopes of staying in the top flight, but even winning the rest of their matches still wouldn't keep them up as they enter the day 12 points from the safe zone.

Prediction

Barca destroys lowly Deportivo with three goals in each half. Barca 6, Deportivo 0.