Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona will face off once more in the second leg of the 2025 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday. Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha could not be contained as the Blaugrana dominated the first leg of the competition, 4-0, at Camp Nou. Barcelona went on to defeat Leganes, 1-0, in La Liga play over the weekend, while Dortmund settled for a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Kickoff from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Before locking in any Dortmund vs. Barcelona picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say. Here are Green's Champions League picks and predictions for Barcelona vs. Dortmund on Tuesday:

Barcelona ML (-120)

Hansi Flick's men are now undefeated in 24 straight matches across all competitions, and for good reason. They are well-balanced on both offense and defense, with youngsters like Lamine Yamal to compliment veterans like Lewandowski. The expert notes goalkeep Wojciech Szczesny could be feeling the heat late in UCL play, bu7t still thinks Barca is too explosive for Dortmund's depleted defense to contain.

Raphinha to score or assist (-135)

"Raphinha now has 12 goals and seven assists in the Champions League this season, equaling Lionel Messi's club record of 19 goal contributions. He will be fired up for the second leg of this quarter-final clash, and he could cause more problems for this struggling Dortmund defense," Green told SportsLine.

