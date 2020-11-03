Champions League Group G play continues on Wednesday as leader FC Barcelona welcome Dynamo Kyiv to the Camp Nou for Matchday 3. Barca are a perfect 2-0-0 and coming off of a nice win at a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juventus, while Dynamo blew a great chance, drawing Ferencvaros. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Barca: Barca's play in La Liga has been quite average, which may be putting it nicely. But in the Champions League they have been sharp, and it's realistic to think that continues here. Expect Barca to go full strength and for maybe Antoine Griezmann to get another shot as a starter after scoring last weekend in the 1-1 draw against Alaves.

Dynamo: The Ukrainian side are down a bunch of players due to COVID-19, making a match that shouldn't be too difficult even more manageable for Barca. As a result of the missing players, it's hard to envision Dynamo really competing unless Barca are just sloppy. Expect them to focus on defense and just hope for a miracle to get a point.

Barca dominate early and put away two more goals in the second half to cruise. Pick: Barca 4, Dynamo 0