Champions League Matchday 4 sees Group G leaders Barcelona travel to Ukraine to face Dynamo Kyiv in a potentially knockout stage-clinching scenario for Ronald Koeman's side. Barca are 3-0-0 to start the tournament, and a win will see them through, while just a draw will be enough to clinch a spot, as long as Ferencvaros doesn't beat Juventus. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 24

: Tuesday, Nov. 24 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex -- Kiev, Ukraine

: Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex -- Kiev, Ukraine TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Barca -300; Draw +450; Dynamo +600 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: Though it hasn't been all that impressive, Barca join Manchester City and Bayern Munich as the only teams to start the cup with a perfect record. But as the 2-1 win over Dynamo on Nov. 4 showed, this is a Blaugrana side that is far from sharp. With 22 shots and 14 on frame in their first meeting, they put just two goals past them, and only one in the run of play. The lack of conviction in the final third has been the Achilles' heel all season, and that inconsistency means dropping points here wouldn't be all that surprising. Koeman has also decided to rest some key players on Tuesday, including Lionel Messi and Frenkie de Jong.

Dynamo: At this point, it's all about trying to finish third in the group and advance to the Europa League. So in a game like this, getting just a point would feel like a victory. But the issue is finding where the goals are going to come from as the side boasts one of the worst-performing attacks in the Champions League. Out of 32 teams, Dynamo rank 19th in goals and are averaging under a goal per game in the competition.

Prediction

Dynamo's attack struggles again, Barca get an early goal and put it away in the second half. Pick: Barca 2, Dynamo 0