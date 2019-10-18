Barcelona vs. Eibar: La Liga live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch Spanish soccer online
Barca hopes this is the weekend they get back into first place
Barcelona can temporarily move into first place in La Liga when it takes on Eibar early on Saturday as part of Matchday 8. Barca enters the day in second with a 5-1-2 record and trails rival Real Madrid by two points. A win will get them into first, but they can be jumped later in the day when Real takes on Mallorca. Eibar is 2-3-3 to start the season.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Eibar
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
- Time: 7 a.m. ET
- Location: Ipurua Municipal Stadium (Eibar, Spain)
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barcelona -200 | Eibar +500 | Draw +345
Storylines
Barcelona: Ernesto Valverde's team has a league-high 20 goals this season, but the 10 conceded is a bit of a concern. The midfield has had some disconnect, and it may be time for Arturo Vidal to earn more minutes because they needed that defensive ability there.
Eibar: Winners of two of their last three, this team has quickly gotten out of the bottom part of the table. Still just two points from relegation, they are also only three points away from seventh entering the weekend. The ability to score is concerning with just one goal coming from the forward position so far this season.
Prediction
Lionel Messi plays, and he scores in what ends up being a comfortable win.
Pick: Barca 4, Eibar 1
