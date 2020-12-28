FC Barcelona are set to square off against Eibar as they host the Basque side in La Liga action on Tuesday. Barca are currently in fifth place and are the close to cracking a spot in the top four. Meanwhile Eibar are sitting near the bottom of the table in 17th place. A win for Barca and a loss from Villarreal would finally see the Catalonian side within the top four.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 29

: Tuesday, Dec. 29 Time : 1:15 p.m. ET

: 1:15 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou TV: beIN Sports

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -250; Draw +400; Eibar+700 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: An interesting run of weeks for the Catalonians as they've got three wins in their last five matches. Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman shook things up a bit during their most recent win against Valladolid. Defeating the opposition 3-0, Barca lined up in a three back, allowing for more fluid looks in front of net and Messi scoring a historic club goal. While ramped up interest around player movement increases for clubs ahead of the January window, Barcelona is likely to stay out of any huge team shaking moves with board elections ahead and financial issues. As hosts going up against a bottom-table club, a dominant win could help Barca maintain their momentum in their quest to be on top of the Spanish league again.

Eibar: It's been a difficult season for the Basque side this year, staring down relegation as the club tries to stay afloat financially. Their recent form has been inadequate, having only one win in their last five matches. They'll have to make the most in their attack on the counter in transition as they are likely to see little of the ball against possession dominant Barca. The team will likely rely on midfielder Edu Exposito to help facilitate and disrupt on the pitch.

prediction

Barcelona pick up a convincing win against Eibar -- anything less should be considered a disappointment. Pick: Barca 3, Eibar 0.