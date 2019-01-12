Barcelona vs. Eibar: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The league leaders face a team that has been known to pull off an upset
Barcelona hopes it can improve upon its five-point lead atop La Liga when Eibar visits on Sunday for Matchday 19. Barca is 12-4-2 on the season and rolling, while Eibar is in 13th place with a 5-7-6 record. The visitors are just five points above the drop zone and looking to ensure safety in the coming months.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Eibar
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 13
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou in Barcelona
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barca -714 / Eibar +1700 / Draw +640
Storylines
Barcelona: Lionel Messi and company have won five league games in a row and find themselves in a great position. Barca should be heavily favored in a number of upcoming games. Combine that with Atletico Madrid's tricky schedule and Barca could sit even more comfortably atop the table in the weeks to come.
Eibar: Eibar hasn't won any of its last six games, and in fact the team has had to settle for a draw in its last five. That lack of winning is what has the team in a dangerous spot. And the problem has simply come down to not scoring enough. In the last three games, Eibar has two goals scored on 57 shots.
Barcelona vs. Eibar prediction
These teams have played eight times in La Liga history, and Barca has won all eight. Make it nine.
Pick: Barca (-714)
