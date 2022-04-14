Since hiring Xavi as its new manager and receiving a needed injection of financial resources during the winter transfer window, FC Barcelona is starting to look like the superclub it has always claimed to be in recent weeks. On Thursday, it will look to stay hot to keep its chances of winning the UEFA Europa League alive when it takes on German side Eintracht Frankfurt. The two sides played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg and now a spot in the semifinals will be on the line for two clubs who need the confidence boost and the financial boost it'd bring. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and the match will be played at Camp Nou, where Barcelona has only lost twice in its last 16 matches against a German club during European competition.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt date: Thursday, April 14

Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt time: 3 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa League picks for Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Barcelona

For Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Green is backing both teams to score for a -110 payout.

For Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Green is backing both teams to score for a -110 payout. Since acquiring Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore during the January transfer window, the Barcelona attack has looked much more potent and it's been a catalyst in turning Barcelona's season around.

The Spanish giants have scored at least one goal in 22 of their last 23 games and have scored 15 goals in their last six matches. Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt showed in the first leg of this competition that it could be incredibly dangerous playing off the counterattack. It actually outshot Barcelona 16-7 despite having just 34 percent of the possession in the 1-1 draw.

Filip Kostic has been particularly good at creating chances by beating his man off the dribble. He's created eight chances following a carry (moving five or more meters in possession of the ball) this season which is the most of anybody in the UEFA Europa League. Expect Kostic's ability to create for himself and others off the wing to be critical in both teams getting on the scoreboard.

