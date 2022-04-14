Barcelona host Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday in the Europa League quarterfinals with a spot in the last four on the line. Xavi's men earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg, meaning victory in the second will send them through to the semifinals. A draw would force extra time, while the German club have to win to advance. Barca enter the match on the back of a stunning comeback at Levante, winning 3-2 on an added time Luuk de Jong goal where the club conceded three penalty kicks in the match, allowing both of their goals from the spot.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, April 14 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

TV and live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Barcelona -270; Draw +380; Eintracht +700 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barcelona: The new injury is to that of Gerard Pique, who has a tear in the abductor muscle. He's been out since April 8, and his return is unclear. On the positive side, Sergino Dest has recovered from injury and is available, which is a boost considering Dani Alves is not available. Young star winger Ansu Fati is nearing his return but is not quite fit enough to feature here.

Eintracht Frankfurt: Center back Tuta, a key player for this side, will miss out due to suspension, which leaves a big hole at the back. That puts even more pressure on star center back Evan Ndicka, while also increasing the importance of Djibril Sow's role in the middle of the pitch. Not having Tuta could be a huge issue with his physical presence missing, and it could result in extra quality chances from an agile and versatile attack.

Prediction

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pedri guide Barca to victory with a goal in each half. Pick: Barcelona 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 0.