Barcelona will look to get back to their winning ways when they face Elche on Saturday as part of La Liga's Matchday 6. Barca enter the day with a 4-1-0 record and trail leaders Real Madrid by two points. The club are coming off a disappointing 2-0 loss at Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday in what was Robert Lewandowski's return to his former club. Meanwhile, Elche are in 19th place in the table with a 0-1-4 record, having scored just twice and conceded 13 times.

Here's are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Sept. 17 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Location: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona

TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Barca -1200; Draw +1000; Elche +2600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Barcelona: There are no significant injuries or suspensions. As for Lewandowski, he was rested in the last La Liga game, coming on in the second half. He is expected to start, while this could also be a chance to start players such as Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, giving them more significant minutes.

Elche: No injuries or suspensions. But don't be shocked if they make some major changes in defense after conceding four goals in each of their last two games.

Prediction

Lewandowski gets back to his scoring ways as Barcelona win with very little trouble. Pick: Barcelona 3, Elche 0