Barcelona vs. Espanyol: La Liga match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Saturday is derby day for Lionel Messi and company
Barcelona, currently the top dog in Spain, is closing in on another La Liga title with a 10-point lead over Atletico Madrid. The Catalan side is looking to increase the advantage this weekend when it welcomes in-city rival Espanyol in Matchday 29. Barca has won 20 of its 28 league games thus far and has lost a league-best two games during the campaign.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Espanyol
- Date: Saturday, March 30
- Time: 11:15 a.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barca -575 / Espanyol +1300 / Draw +650
Storylines
Barcelona: All eyes have been on Lionel Messi after he picked up a little groin injury while on international duty with Argentina. But he returned to training on Wednesday and is expected to play this weekend. Barca enters this game with three straight wins and at averaging four goals a game in those matches.
Espanyol: The team has won just one of out of its last five games and finds itself in 13th place. Espanyol has 34 points and is nine points clear of the drop zone, so relegation is hardly a concern. Now it's all about finishing as high as possible.
Barcelona vs. Espanyol prediction
Ernesto Valverde's team gets the better of their rival as Luis Suarez gets two goals.
Pick: Barcelona (-575)
