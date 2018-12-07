Barcelona vs. Espanyol: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Barca faces their regional rival as they look to remain in first place
La Liga action continues Saturday with the Catalan derby between Barcelona and Espanyol. Barca is in first place with 28 points, while Espanyol is in seventh with 21. Barca escaped their rough patch from weeks ago where they failed to win in three straight matches, but since then Ernesto Valverde's squad has won three in a row in all competitions with just two goals conceded.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Espanyol
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 8
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: RCDE Stadium
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barcelona -190 / Espanyol +475 / Draw +345
Storylines
Barcelona: The club has a bunch of injured players right now, the two most important being Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti. There's a chance Suarez returns for this one, while Umtiti is expected to miss as he aims to recover from a knee injury.
Espanyol: This team enters the game fairly healthy and should be getting defender Naldo pack from injury.
Barcelona vs. Espanyol prediction
Barca has dominated its rival for quite a while now, and Saturday will be no different. Barca controls the ball, takes it chances and rolls to a comfortable victory.
Pick: Barcelona (-190)
