Barcelona vs. Espanyol: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

La Liga action continues Saturday with the Catalan derby between Barcelona and Espanyol. Barca is in first place with 28 points, while Espanyol is in seventh with 21. Barca escaped their rough patch from weeks ago where they failed to win in three straight matches, but since then Ernesto Valverde's squad has won three in a row in all competitions with just two goals conceded.

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Espanyol

Date : Saturday, Dec. 8



: Saturday, Dec. 8 Time : 2:45 p.m. ET



: 2:45 p.m. ET Location : RCDE Stadium



: RCDE Stadium TV channel : beIN Sports



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -190 / Espanyol +475 / Draw +345

Storylines

Barcelona: The club has a bunch of injured players right now, the two most important being Luis Suarez and Samuel Umtiti. There's a chance Suarez returns for this one, while Umtiti is expected to miss as he aims to recover from a knee injury.

Espanyol: This team enters the game fairly healthy and should be getting defender Naldo pack from injury.

Barcelona vs. Espanyol prediction

Barca has dominated its rival for quite a while now, and Saturday will be no different. Barca controls the ball, takes it chances and rolls to a comfortable victory.

Pick: Barcelona (-190)