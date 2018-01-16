Barcelona vs. Espanyol live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey on TV, stream online
The regional rivals meet in the quarterfinal first leg
Barcelona makes a short trip to Espanyol on Tuesday for the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinals.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Catalan giants put the tie away in the first leg, grabbing three goals and a cleansheet. Barcelona 3, Espanyol 0.
