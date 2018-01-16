Barcelona vs. Espanyol live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Copa del Rey on TV, stream online

The regional rivals meet in the quarterfinal first leg

Barcelona makes a short trip to Espanyol on Tuesday for the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinals. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports 
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Catalan giants put the tie away in the first leg, grabbing three goals and a cleansheet. Barcelona 3, Espanyol 0.

