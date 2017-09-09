Barcelona vs. Espanyol live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

It's Catalunya vs. Catalunya on Saturday, when Barcelona welcomes city rival Espanyol in La Liga play.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Ousmane Dembele makes his debut, and Barca wins easily. Barcelona 3, Espanyol 0.