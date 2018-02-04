Barcelona vs. Espanyol live stream info, TV channel, time: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

It's the Catalan derby for the third time in 2018

Barcelona heads to Espanyol for the third match between the teams in this young 2018, this time facing off in La Liga just a short time after Barca eliminated their regional rival in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 10:15 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho gets his first goal for the club and Barca wins a narrow one. Barcelona 2, Espanyol 1.

