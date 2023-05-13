Barcelona can clinch their first Spanish La Liga championship since 2019 on Sunday when they take on Espanyol at Cornellà-El Prat. With a 13-point lead over second-place Atletico Madrid in the La Liga table with just five matches remaining, a victory on Sunday would sew up the title. Barcelona (26-3-4), which are 3-1-1 in their last five matches, played to a 1-1 draw with Espanyol on Dec. 31. Espanyol (7-16-10) are in prime relegation position at 19th on the table with 31 points, and will need to pick up some wins to move up. They trail Velencia, who is 17th, by four points.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Barcelona as the -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) in its latest Espanyol vs. Barcelona odds, with Espanyol the +450 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Barcelona vs. Espanyol picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Now, Green has broken down Espanyol vs. Barcelona from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Barcelona vs. Espanyol:

Barcelona vs. Espanyol spread: Espanyol +0.5 (+130), Barcelona -0.5 (-160)

Barcelona vs. Espanyol over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Espanyol money line: Espanyol +450, Draw +290, Barcelona -165

ESP: They have a goal differential of minus-16 in Spanish La Liga action

BAR: Has scored 60 goals in league play in 2022-2023

Barcelona vs. Espanyol picks: See picks here



Why you should back Barcelona

Barça are led by forward Robert Lewandowski, who leads La Liga in scoring with 19 goals and six assists in 29 matches, including 28 starts. The 34-year-old from Poland has scored two goals in his past three matches and has 13 shots, including five on target, in that stretch. Lewandowski is in his first season with Barcelona after playing the past eight seasons with Bayern Munich in Bundesliga. The prolific goal scorer has played professionally since 2004-2005, and has compiled 569 goals in 787 appearances, including internationally.

Also helping power the Barcelona offense is forward Raphinha. He has seven goals and six assists in 31 appearances, including 21 starts. In a 4-0 win over Real Betis on April 29, he scored a goal and added an assist on four shots, including one on target. He is in his first season with Barça, after spending the previous two seasons with Leeds United of the Premier League. The 26-year-old Brazilian had 17 goals in 65 league matches for Leeds. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Espanyol

Forward Jose Luis Mato Sanmartin, known as Joselu, leads the Espanyol attack. In 30 matches, including 29 starts, he has scored 14 goals and added three assists on 76 shots, including 27 on target. He has two goals in the past three games, including the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Getafe on April 30. He has taken 20 shots over the past five matches. Joselu, 33, is in his first season with Espanyol, after spending the past three seasons with Alaves in La Liga.

Also picking up the slack on offense is forward Martin Braithwaite, who has nine goals and two assists in 27 starts. He has taken 53 shots, including 22 on target this season. He had an assist in a 4-2 loss at Villarreal on April 27. The 31-year-old from Denmark is in his first season with Espanyol after spending the previous three with Barcelona. He scored five goals in 44 LaLiga matches in his time with Barcelona. See which team to pick here.

How to make Espanyol vs. Barcelona picks

Green has broken down the Spanish LaLiga match from every angle. He is leaning Under on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets, while offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his Spanish LaLiga picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Espanyol vs. Barcelona on Sunday? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Espanyol vs. Barcelona have all the value, all from the soccer expert who knows the sport inside and out, and find out.