FC Porto will square off against Barcelona at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Estadio Do Dragao. Porto are 1-0-0 overall in Champions League play and finished last season 4-1-3 in this competition. Barcelona are 1-0-0 overall in Champions League play and finished last season 2-1-3. Porto secured a 3-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk on Sept. 19, while Barcelona cruised to a 5-0 triumph against Antwerp on the same day. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

The latest Barcelona vs. Porto odds list Barcelona as the -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Porto the +330 underdog. A draw is priced at +270, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch FC Porto vs. Barcelona

Porto vs. Barcelona date: Oct. 4th

Porto vs. Barcelona time: 3 p.m. ET

What you need to know about FC Porto

Porto took on Shakhtar Donetsk in the first round of the group stage back in September and were more than happy with the result. Porto walked away with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. Galeno was a major factor in the win, as he scored two goals in the first 15 minutes.

Despite suffering a 1-0 setback against Benfica over the weekend, Porto will enter Wednesday's contest against Barcelona full of confidence. That's because they've won three of their last four fixtures and they've given up one goal or fewer in each of their last eight contests.

What you need to know about Barcelona

Meanwhile, Barcelona gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of the group stage opener back in September. They didn't even let Royal Antwerp on the scoresheet and left with a 5-0 win. Robert Lewandowski, Joao Felix, and Gavi were all on the scoresheet during that victory and they'll likely be part of a potent Barcelona attack on Wednesday.

Lewandowski has already recorded five goals and three assists in La Liga play and scored a whopping 92 goals during the Champions League during his career. The Polish striker is a big reason why Barcelona has scored 19 goals in league play, the most of any team in La Liga.

