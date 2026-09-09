Under Hansi Flick, Barcelona are rolling into Champions League play while boasting the best striker in the world in their squad. Scoring 17 goals and only allowing two in four league games, there has been no team running up the score quite like Barcelona, and they haven't missed a step despite the departure of Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski. Flick has been a fan of the unorthodox, and one major change this season to the lineup has been Raphinha moving from the left wing into the middle of the lineup.

It helps get Anthony Gordon on the field while also decreasing the running that Raphinha has to do, but with six goals in four games, you would think that Raphinha has been leading the line his entire career. Even looking at his shot chart, there's nothing that suggests this is someone who scored 21 goals in all competitions last season while playing on the wing.

CBS Sports

Even when Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have been automatic for their clubs, Raphinha is still outscoring them as he prepares to kick off his Champions League campaign against Feyenoord on Wednesday. Barcelona are among the contenders to win the entire competition, and his play in this early season is a major reason why. They haven't won the Champions League since the 2014-15 season, and after winning LaLiga in back-to-back seasons, UCL success is among the top goals this season. Barca have improved under Flick, making it at least to the quarter final in three consecutive seasons, but Raphinha, the striker, is one thing that could help the club break through that ceiling and win it all in Spain this season.

CBS Sports

But Barcelona squads have always scored goals under Flick, so scoring more shouldn't come as a surprise. It's the depth and balance that the club has now, which can make a difference. In Gordon, Barcelona have added someone who can fill in at any wing position, and Karim Adeyemi can bring a spark off the bench to keep pressure on any team trying to force their way back into a game, but Barcelona aren't even letting games get out of control, and that has to go down to their midfield.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Feyenoord, odds

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Location: Spotify Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Barcelona -1205; Draw +1000; Feyenoord +2200

Fresh off winning the World Cup with a Spain squad that set defensive records, only allowing one goal during the entire tournament, Rodri has joined Barcelona for almost $70 million on a contract until 2030, moving from Manchester City. His impact is already being felt in the squad as he marshals the midfield and defense into place while also turning winning the ball into counter attacks.

"I never thought I was going to see another Busquets. And I saw one. I'm seeing one. And again, Barca is getting another Busquets. And obviously Spain as well, but he's at that level," CBS Sports analyst Thierry Henry said about Rodri's impact. "And yes, Busquets never won a Ballon d'Or, but he played also with Xavi and Iniesta; they never won a Ballon d'Or. But I'm trying to say is this guy makes you straight away. When he's fit, obviously, and hopefully he's not going to get injured, the team is different. They won 5-0. You know, and not conceding a lot of counters. That's what he does to you. That's why that team will be very dangerous this year."

Durability is the question that Barcelona will have to survive, as Rodri is now 30 and coming off of suffering an ACL rupture in 2024, but when this squad is at their best, this is a team that can defeat anyone in the world. Adding Rodri to a spine of Pedri, Pau Cubarsi, Lamine Yamal, and Raphinha only increases what they can do as Flick prepares to kick off Champions League play on the right foot.