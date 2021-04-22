Barcelona's journey in La Liga continues on Thursday with a match at home vs. Getafe where Lionel Messi and company cannot afford to drop points. The reigning Copa del Rey champs actually find themselves in fourth place in the table after being jumped by Sevilla, but a win here puts them back into third and just two points behind co-leaders Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, April 22

: Thursday, April 22 Time : 4 p.m. ET

: 4 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barca -450; Draw +550; Getafe +1200 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barca: Cannot afford anything but a win here, and boasting the best attack in the league while facing a defense that can be tough to break down, they are going to need to be sharp. Getafe play compact and physical, but we should see Barca have a couple really good looks from free kicks. If they can keep the ball on the ground and play quickly, they can create some very good chances.

Getafe: They are trying to fight off relegation and haven't won any of their last five. But, luckily for them, they drew four of those games and have stayed out of the drop zone. Currently just four points clear, they may need two more wins to cement their spot in the top flight. A point here would feel like a win considering Getafe have the worst attack in the league alongside Eibar with just 22 goals in 31 games.

Prediction

Antoine Griezmann delivers again as Barca win comfortably. Pick: Barca 3, Getafe 0