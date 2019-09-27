Barcelona vs. Getafe: La Liga Matchday 7 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barca hits the road again where it had a rough outing last weekend

FIFA Best Men's Player Lionel Messi and Barcelona travel to Getafe on Saturday on Matchday 7 of La Liga, aiming to build on its midweek win over Villarreal. The team is looking to create some more positive vibes before a visit from Inter Milan in the Champions League group stage next week in what's a pivotal early match for Ernesto Valverde's team.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Getafe

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
  • Time: 10 a.m. ET
  • Location: Coliseum Alfonso Perez
  • TV channel: beIN Sports
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)   

Storylines

Barcelona: Well, Lionel Messi is injured again. After missing most of the season so far with a calf injury, Messi picked up a groin injury midweek and his status remains unclear. But with Inter Milan coming next week for a Champions League clash, it wouldn't be surprising to see him rested here. 

Getafe: A great draw at Valencia saw this team come back from 3-1 down, despite some controversy at the end. A team that is usually stellar in defense, they were far from it and will have to be sharper against a talented, speedy Barca attack.

Prediction

Messi and Luis Suarez dominate and Barca gets the road win. 

Pick: Barcelona 3, Getafe 0

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories