Barcelona vs. Getafe: La Liga Matchday 7 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Barca hits the road again where it had a rough outing last weekend
FIFA Best Men's Player Lionel Messi and Barcelona travel to Getafe on Saturday on Matchday 7 of La Liga, aiming to build on its midweek win over Villarreal. The team is looking to create some more positive vibes before a visit from Inter Milan in the Champions League group stage next week in what's a pivotal early match for Ernesto Valverde's team.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Getafe
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Coliseum Alfonso Perez
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Barcelona: Well, Lionel Messi is injured again. After missing most of the season so far with a calf injury, Messi picked up a groin injury midweek and his status remains unclear. But with Inter Milan coming next week for a Champions League clash, it wouldn't be surprising to see him rested here.
Getafe: A great draw at Valencia saw this team come back from 3-1 down, despite some controversy at the end. A team that is usually stellar in defense, they were far from it and will have to be sharper against a talented, speedy Barca attack.
Prediction
Messi and Luis Suarez dominate and Barca gets the road win.
Pick: Barcelona 3, Getafe 0
-
Juventus vs. SPAL preview
Juve hopes to catch Inter in the standings this weekend
-
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid preview
The Madrid derby headlines the weekend of action in the Spanish league
-
Sheffield United vs. Liverpool preview
Here's what to know about Saturday's game
-
Chelsea vs. Brighton preview
The Blues are coming off a seven-goal performance in the EFL Cup
-
NYCFC crushes Atlanta
Three goals in 21 minutes gave the hosts the three points
-
EFL Cup: Man United draws Chelsea
Christian Pulisic finally saw the field in Chelsea's 7-1 romp over Grimsby Town
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time