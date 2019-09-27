Barcelona vs. Getafe: La Liga Matchday 7 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

FIFA Best Men's Player Lionel Messi and Barcelona travel to Getafe on Saturday on Matchday 7 of La Liga, aiming to build on its midweek win over Villarreal. The team is looking to create some more positive vibes before a visit from Inter Milan in the Champions League group stage next week in what's a pivotal early match for Ernesto Valverde's team.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Getafe

Date : Saturday, Sept. 28



: Saturday, Sept. 28 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Coliseum Alfonso Perez



: Coliseum Alfonso Perez TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Barcelona: Well, Lionel Messi is injured again. After missing most of the season so far with a calf injury, Messi picked up a groin injury midweek and his status remains unclear. But with Inter Milan coming next week for a Champions League clash, it wouldn't be surprising to see him rested here.

Getafe: A great draw at Valencia saw this team come back from 3-1 down, despite some controversy at the end. A team that is usually stellar in defense, they were far from it and will have to be sharper against a talented, speedy Barca attack.

Prediction

Messi and Luis Suarez dominate and Barca gets the road win.

Pick: Barcelona 3, Getafe 0