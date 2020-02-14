Barcelona vs. Getafe: La Liga pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Barcelona welcomes the biggest surprise of the league season in Getafe on Saturday for Matchday 24 of La Liga. Barca is in second at 15-4-4 with 49 points, while Getafe is 12-6-5 with 42 points, hitting its stride and looking like a legit top-four contender after barely missing out last season. Barca is aiming to find consistency ahead of Champions League action. The club, which trails Real Madrid by three points, failed to find a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez at striker during the transfer window.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Barcelona vs. Getafe

Date : Saturday, Feb. 15



: Saturday, Feb. 15 Time : 10 a.m. ET



: 10 a.m. ET Location : Camp Nou



: Camp Nou TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Barcelona: To win the league Barca must avoid too many slip-ups. This is one of those games that could easily end up as a draw and allow Real Madrid to go five points clear. Against Getafe, the strategy has to be to go on the counter with Damian Suarez and company often getting caught too high up the field. If Barca can get down the wings quickly and control the middle of the pitch, the team should still with this comfortably despite Getafe's quality.

Getafe: Led by a strong defense and veteran strikers who can fire home from any angle, this team is really creating quite the buzz. Getafe just missed out on the top four last season but could very well make it this season. The organization, double teams in defense and caution with the ball mean they are usually in every game and rarely get blown out. Expect the club to put up a fight.

Barcelona vs. Getafe prediction

Barca brings Getafe back to reality with a dominant display with 70 percent possession and a ton of chances.

Pick: Barcelona 2, Getafe 0