Barcelona vs. Getafe: La Liga pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch online
It's a battle between No. 2 and No. 3 in the league at the Camp Nou
Barcelona welcomes the biggest surprise of the league season in Getafe on Saturday for Matchday 24 of La Liga. Barca is in second at 15-4-4 with 49 points, while Getafe is 12-6-5 with 42 points, hitting its stride and looking like a legit top-four contender after barely missing out last season. Barca is aiming to find consistency ahead of Champions League action. The club, which trails Real Madrid by three points, failed to find a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez at striker during the transfer window.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Barcelona vs. Getafe
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 15
- Time: 10 a.m. ET
- Location: Camp Nou
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Barcelona: To win the league Barca must avoid too many slip-ups. This is one of those games that could easily end up as a draw and allow Real Madrid to go five points clear. Against Getafe, the strategy has to be to go on the counter with Damian Suarez and company often getting caught too high up the field. If Barca can get down the wings quickly and control the middle of the pitch, the team should still with this comfortably despite Getafe's quality.
Getafe: Led by a strong defense and veteran strikers who can fire home from any angle, this team is really creating quite the buzz. Getafe just missed out on the top four last season but could very well make it this season. The organization, double teams in defense and caution with the ball mean they are usually in every game and rarely get blown out. Expect the club to put up a fight.
Barcelona vs. Getafe prediction
Barca brings Getafe back to reality with a dominant display with 70 percent possession and a ton of chances.
Pick: Barcelona 2, Getafe 0
-
USMNT players union bashes USSF
The USSF has yet to respond to the statement
-
Ajax's Ziyech set for Chelsea move
The Moroccan attacking midfielder is set to leave the Amsterdam for London in the summer
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Klinsmann out of job after 76 days
Hertha Berlin also just completed a busy transfer window
-
Soccer legend Pele fighting depression
One the greatest soccer players to ever set foot on this planet is having difficulties with...
-
USWNT beats Canada 3-0
The U.S. didn't concede in five games at the competition
-
Bergwijn leads Spurs over City in debut
Jose Mourinho earned a big win over Pep Guardiola
-
Transfer window deadline updates
A look at everything you need to know with transfer deadline day