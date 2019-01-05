Barcelona vs. Getafe: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Barca looks to remain in first place when it visits Getafe on Sunday
La Liga leader Barcelona hits the road to Getafe on Sunday on the 18th matchday, as Ernesto Valverde's team looks to remain in first place with Atletico Madrid right behind. Barca is 11-4-2 on the campaign while Getafe is off to a surprising start, resting in seventh place with a record of 6-7-4. Barca hasn't lost in nearly two months, but neither has Getafe, going on a six-match unbeaten streak.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Getafe
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 6
- Time: 2:45 p.m.ET
- Location: Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barcelona -260 / Getafe +625 / Draw +415
Storylines
Barcelona: There's that scoring touch. For a team with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, you would expect at times the club to score more, and lately the team has. Over the last five games, four of which have been victories with one draw, Barca has averaged three goals per game, boosted by the 5-0 win over Levante on Dec. 16. Messi has six goals in his last three La Liga matches.
Getafe: This club hasn't been dominant in attack at all. In fact, out of the other 19 La Liga teams, only six teams have scored fewer, yet the club is in seventh. That's because of the defense, with Getafe surrendering 13 goals in 17 games, the second best mark in the league. Goalkeeper David Soria has been the main. After not playing much at Sevilla, he made the move to Getafe last year and has proven to be an important piece for one of the surprises of the season.
Barcelona vs. Getafe prediction
Getafe's defense holds on initially, but Barca is too much in the end with two late goals putting it away.
Pick: Barcelona (-260)
