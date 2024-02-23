Barcelona host Getafe on Saturday with a chance to extend their six-game unbeaten run at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in La Liga. Xavi's side sit third in the Spanish topflight and trail leaders Real Madrid by eight points while the visitors are in 10th and six points behind Real Sociedad in sixth. Barca are unbeaten in five games which coincides with their head coach announcing his departure at the end of the season, with 10 points from a possible 12 in La Liga during that run.

Atletico Madrid are three points behind the Catalan giants in fourth and the Blaugrana drew 1-1 with Napoli in midweek with Athletic Club and RCD Mallorca coming up before the return leg against the Italians. Barca have lost three of their games at their temporary home of Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys this campaign and Getafe did hold their hosts to a draw earlier this season which has been the case in three of their last four meetings. Tough opponents, Jose Bordalas' men have lost just one of their last five and drawn three times away from home in their last four outings.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Feb. 24 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 24 | 10:15 a.m. ET Location: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain Live Stream: ESPN+ and Fubo (try for free)

ESPN+ and Fubo (try for free) Odds: Barcelona -275; Draw +380; Getafe +650



Team news

Barcelona: Joao Felix and Sergi Roberto returned against Napoli although Ferran Torres, Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Marcos Alonso remain unavailable. Xavi is unlikely to fiddle with his XI too much but 16-year-old Lamine Yamal's fitness levels could be an influencing factor so do not rule out seeing Raphinha start here.

Potential Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, I Martinez, Cancelo; Gundogan, Christensen, F de Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Pedri.

Getafe: Mauro Arambarri is out for the season while Fabricio Angileri is a doubt and Jordi Martin requires a late fitness test. Carles Alena is likely to start while Mason Greenwood will hope to impress Barca after being linked with a summer move there.

Potential Getafe XI: Soria; Iglesias, Dakonam, Alderete, Rico; Greenwood, Maksimovic, Milla, Alena; Mayoral, Mata.

Prediction

This one is likely to be tight with few goals if their recent meetings are anything to go by but Barcelona should have enough to edge past Getafe this weekend. Pick: Barcelona 1, Getafe 0.