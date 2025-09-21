Barcelona will face Getafe on Sunday for the fifth match of LaLiga season. After winning the opening Champions League match away against Newcastle on Thursday, Hansi Flick will be back playing at the Estadi Johan Cruyff and will face Getafe. The Blaugrana won three games and drew one in the opening four league games while Getafe started off well the new season with three wins and one loss so far. The German manager spoke ahead of the game on Sunday and said, "We've only just started the season and we need everyone. Some players might not be happy with their current role, but this is about the team. When you play, you have to show what you can do, but what matters is the success of the group." Here's what you need to know:

How to watch Barcelona vs. Getafe, odds

Date : Sunday, Sept. 21 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Sept. 21 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadi Johan Cruyff -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadi Johan Cruyff -- Barcelona, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Barcelona -459; Draw +550; Getafe +1125



What's happening with the stadium?

Barcelona are still awaiting final approval to return to their home ground, the newly renovated Spotify Camp Nou. After two years at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, the plan was to reopen the Camp Nou in November 2024 with a limited 50,000-seat capacity. However, construction delays forced the Blaugrana to complete the 2024–25 season elsewhere. They also played their first three matches of the 2025–26 LaLiga campaign away from home to allow preparations for a September reopening, but the club is still waiting for the official green light. For this reason, they will now play the second home match of the season at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, where the women's team usually play home games. However, the stadium can only host 6,000 fans and LaLiga have a minimum stadium capacity requirement of 8,000 seats for matches, but Barcelona were granted an exception.

Possible lineups

Barcelona XI: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Martin; Marc Casado, Pedri; Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Marcus Rashford; Ferran Torres.

Getafe XI: David Soria; Djene, Domingos Duarte, Abdelkabir Abqar, Kiko, Diego Rico; Luis Milla, Mario Martin, Mauro Arambarri; Adrian Liso, Borja Mayoral.