Barcelona will look to continue their dominance over Getafe when the teams meet in a Spanish La Liga matchup at Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe, Spain, on Sunday. Barcelona, which leads the league table with 72 points, has already defeated Getafe this season, winning 1-0 on Jan. 22. Barcelona has been red hot, winning four matches with one draw in their last five. Getafe is 15th in the table with 30 points, and are coming off a 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad on April 8.

Kickoff is set for 10:15 a.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Barcelona as the -165 favorites (risk $165 to win $100) in its latest Barcelona vs. Getafe odds, with Getafe the +500 underdogs. A draw is priced at +265 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Getafe vs. Barcelona picks or bets, you need to see the Spanish La Liga predictions from proven soccer insider Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 82-63-4 on his soccer picks since the World Cup, returning more than $2,500 for $100 players. Anyone who follows him is way up.

Now, Eimer has broken down the Barcelona vs. Getafe matchup from every angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Getafe vs. Barcelona:

Barcelona vs. Getafe spread: Getafe +0.5 (-160), Barcelona -0.5 (+130)

Barcelona vs. Getafe over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs. Getafe money line: Barcelona -165, Getafe +500, Draw +265

BAR: They have a goal differential of plus-44 in La Liga action

GET: Are 5-5-4 in home games this year

Barcelona vs. Getafe picks: See picks here

Why you should back Barcelona



Forward Robert Lewandowski helps power the Barcelona offense, leading the team with 17 goals and six assists in 24 matches, including 23 starts. The 34-year-old has been a prolific scorer for much of his career. Prior to playing for Barcelona, he spent eight years with Bayern Munich in Bundesliga. In 34 matches a year ago, he scored 35 goals, and finished his Bayern Munich career with 238 goals in 253 appearances.

Also giving the Barcelona offense a boost in Raphinha. The 26-year-old Brazilian forward is in his first season with the side and in 26 appearances, including 16 starts, has six goals and four assists. He had spent parts of the past two seasons with Leeds United in the Premier League. Last year, he scored 11 goals in 35 appearances. He had six goals in 30 matches for Leeds in 2020-2021.

Why you should back Getafe

Getafe's offense is led by forward Enes Unal. The 25-year-old leads the side in scoring with 13 goals and three assists in 28 starts. He is in his third season with Getafe. In 37 matches a year ago, he scored 16 goals, and has 33 goals in 93 career appearances with the side. In his professional career, which began in 2013-2014, he has 82 goals in 281 matches.

Keeper David Sora has been impressive at times this season. In 28 starts, he has allowed 36 goals, but has made 88 saves in net, and has posted nine clean sheets. The 30-year-old is in his fifth year with the side. In that span, he has 64 clean sheets, while making 262 saves. He has given up 173 goals in 169 career starts.

How to make Barcelona vs. Getafe picks

Eimer has scrutinized the Getafe vs. Barcelona match from every angle, and he is leaning Under on the goal total. He's also locked in a strong plus-money pick, and has a full breakdown of the match. You can see it at SportsLine.

So, who wins Barcelona vs. Getafe in Monday's La Liga matchup? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for Getafe vs Barcelona, all from the European soccer expert who knows the sport inside and out.