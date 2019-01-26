Barcelona vs. Girona: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

La Liga leader Barcelona faces fellow Catalonia foe Girona on Sunday in Matchweek 21 of La Liga. Barca is 14-4-2 with 46 points, currently holding a five-point advantage over second-place Atletico Madrid. Ernesto Valverde's team is coming off a 2-0 loss at Sevilla in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal, so it remains to be seen if he decided to rest Lionel Messi and company ahead of that big game. Meanwhile, Girona is in 12th with 24 points and a 5-9-6 record. This team is just four points above the drop zone and seven points out of a Europa League spot. But Girona also has a big Copa del Rey match coming up against Real Madrid, where it will look to overcome a 4-2 deficit.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Girona

Date : Sunday, Jan. 27



: Sunday, Jan. 27 Time : 10:15 a.m. ET



: 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadi Municipal de Montilivi



: Estadi Municipal de Montilivi TV channel : beIN Sports



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barca -300 / Girona +750 / Draw +425

Storylines

Barcelona: Who is going to play? Barca rested Lionel Messi and others for the first-leg match against Sevilla, and now they are going to need them in the return leg. So does that mean that Barca will also rest players to prioritize the Copa match next Wednesday?

Girona: There are some huge concerns for this Girona defense that has struggled as of late. In the team's first four matches of 2019, the defense allowed five goals. In its last three games, 10 goals have been scored against them. The defense hasn't reacted well, has been mistake prone and just isn't in sync. Against Barca, that could be a problem.

Barcelona vs. Girona prediction

Barca rests some of its biggest players, but it still gets the win as Philippe Coutinho scores twice.

Pick: Barcelona (-300)