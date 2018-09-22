Barcelona vs. Girona live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online

Barcelona looks to keep first place in La Liga this weekend when it welcomes Girona on the fifth matchday. Barca is a perfect 4-0-0 to start the season and just secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over PSV in the Champions League group stage.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch in the USA

When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m.

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Messi scores twice, Barca puts up three in the first half and then finishes it up in the second half. Barcelona 4, Girona 0.