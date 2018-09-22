Barcelona vs. Girona live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online
Messi and company host a local rival on Matchday 5
Barcelona looks to keep first place in La Liga this weekend when it welcomes Girona on the fifth matchday. Barca is a perfect 4-0-0 to start the season and just secured a comfortable 4-0 victory over PSV in the Champions League group stage.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch in the USA
When: Saturday at 2:45 p.m.
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Messi scores twice, Barca puts up three in the first half and then finishes it up in the second half. Barcelona 4, Girona 0.
