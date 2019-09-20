Barcelona vs. Granada: La Liga live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online

Barcelona hits the road to Granada on Sunday in La Liga action for this Matchday 4 clash. Barca is coming off of a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in the Champions League, where Lionel Messi came on as a second-half sub to make his 2019-20 season debut. He's expected to play in this one as well, though it remains to be seen if he starts or is on the bench. Granada, meanwhile, is off to a hot start at 2-1-1 and in sixth place, one spot behind Barca.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Granada

Date : Wednesday. Sept. 21



: Wednesday. Sept. 21 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Los Carmenes



: Estadio Los Carmenes TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -290 | Granada +700 | Draw +400

Storylines

Barcelona: With Messi back, this is a different team. They made some mistakes against Dortmund but should find Granada to be a much easier opponent when it comes to breaking down their defense. They'll be cautious, knowing Granada has the potential to give them a headache, but Barca's talent is just too much.

Granada: For a team that is expecting to fight for survival, they are 2-0-0 in their last two with five goals scored and have conceded just once in their last three games. They play as a team, take set pieces well and are a threat to get a point here.

Prediction

Messi returns and scores two in a convincing victory.

Pick: Barcelona 3, Granada 0