Barcelona vs. Granada: La Liga live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online
Barca goes on the road for Matchday 5 in La Liga
Barcelona hits the road to Granada on Sunday in La Liga action for this Matchday 4 clash. Barca is coming off of a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in the Champions League, where Lionel Messi came on as a second-half sub to make his 2019-20 season debut. He's expected to play in this one as well, though it remains to be seen if he starts or is on the bench. Granada, meanwhile, is off to a hot start at 2-1-1 and in sixth place, one spot behind Barca.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Barcelona vs. Granada
- Date: Wednesday. Sept. 21
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Los Carmenes
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Barcelona -290 | Granada +700 | Draw +400
Storylines
Barcelona: With Messi back, this is a different team. They made some mistakes against Dortmund but should find Granada to be a much easier opponent when it comes to breaking down their defense. They'll be cautious, knowing Granada has the potential to give them a headache, but Barca's talent is just too much.
Granada: For a team that is expecting to fight for survival, they are 2-0-0 in their last two with five goals scored and have conceded just once in their last three games. They play as a team, take set pieces well and are a threat to get a point here.
Prediction
Messi returns and scores two in a convincing victory.
Pick: Barcelona 3, Granada 0
-
Inter vs. AC Milan preview
The two giants from Northern Italy face off on Saturday
-
Juve vs. Verona preview
Juve is looking to catch up with Inter Milan atop the table
-
MLS to award expansion to Sacramento
The league told CBS Sports that it is in 'advance discussions' with the city of Sacramento
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Liverpool has the slight edge entering Matchweek 6
-
Report: David Silva could join Miami
Miami could be in for a huge splash right out of the gates
-
Star Power: What's with Suarez?
Here's a look at the players making the most noise, good or bad