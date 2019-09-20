Barcelona vs. Granada: La Liga live stream, prediction, pick, TV channel, watch online

Barca goes on the road for Matchday 5 in La Liga

Barcelona hits the road to Granada on Sunday in La Liga action for this Matchday 4 clash. Barca is coming off of a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday in the Champions League, where Lionel Messi came on as a second-half sub to make his 2019-20 season debut. He's expected to play in this one as well, though it remains to be seen if he starts or is on the bench. Granada, meanwhile, is off to a hot start at 2-1-1 and in sixth place, one spot behind Barca.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Granada

  • Date: Wednesday. Sept. 21
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Location: Estadio Los Carmenes
  • TV channel: beIN Sports
  • Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)   
  • Odds: Barcelona -290 | Granada +700 | Draw +400

Storylines

Barcelona: With Messi back, this is a different team. They made some mistakes against Dortmund but should find Granada to be a much easier opponent when it comes to breaking down their defense. They'll be cautious, knowing Granada has the potential to give them a headache, but Barca's talent is just too much.

Granada: For a team that is expecting to fight for survival, they are 2-0-0 in their last two with five goals scored and have conceded just once in their last three games. They play as a team, take set pieces well and are a threat to get a point here.

Prediction

Messi returns and scores two in a convincing victory.

Pick: Barcelona 3, Granada 0

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories