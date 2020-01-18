Barcelona vs. Granada: La Liga Matchday 21 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Quique Setien makes his debut as Barcelona coach on Sunday when the club hosts Granada in La Liga play. The Spanish manager replaced Ernesto Valverde last week, surprisingly earning the job after coaching the likes of Real Betis, Las Palmas and others.

Setien has done well in the past but has struggled for consistency, so how will he fair at one of the world's biggest clubs with the highest of expectations, especially without a key player?

The first test against Granada is one his team is expected to pass but anything short of a victory will see the pressure increased right away for the 61-year-old tactician.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Granada

Date : Sunday, Jan. 19



: Sunday, Jan. 19 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou



: Camp Nou TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barcelona -725 | Granada +1500 | Draw +775

Storylines

Barcelona: Barcelona can move back into first place with a win, slipping down to second following Real Madrid's victory over Sevilla on Saturday. The big story on the pitch is how will this team fair moving forward without Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan superstar is out four months with an external meniscus injury, and it will be curious to see how Setien lines up his new team, possibly going with a Lionel Messi and Antone Griezmann partnership.

Granada: The surprise of the early part of the season, this team has come back down to earth but is in a great spot in 10th place. 12 points clear of relegation, three more wins will likely be enough to ensure that they stay up. But the lack of goal scoring continues to be a concern. A good defense but poor attack means you probably won't win a lot of games.

Barcelona vs. Granada prediction

No Suarez, no problem in this one. Messi scores a penalty kick and a free kick to lead his team to victory.

Pick: Barcelona 3, Granada 0