Barcelona's push to win La Liga continues on Monday with a match that is pretty much a must win as the third-place side welcome last-place Huesca. After Atletico Madrid's draw with Getafe on Saturday, Barca have a golden opportunity to pull within four points of the leaders with 11 games to go. Entering the match, Barca have won three in a row and four out of five, while Huesca have won just three out of 26 games this season but are just four points badck of safety.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Monday, March 14

: Monday, March 14 Time : 4 p.m. ET

: 4 p.m. ET Location : Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain

: Camp Nou -- Barcelona, Spain TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Barca -550; Draw +650; Huesca +1400 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Barca: Can't blow this one. If they do, even getting a draw, this will be remembered as where they likely lost out on winning La Liga. It is still a big hill to climb, but to pull within four while having a game against Atletico remaining, they'll be confident with their positioning. Keep an eye on how Pedri plays in this one after earning a call-up to the Spanish national team. A player growing in quality, he'll likely grow in confidence as a result.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Huesca: An inconsistent attack combined with a horrid defense is a one-way ticket to relegation. But in a wild year where there area good eight clubs in the relegation battle, Huesca still have plenty of opportunities to survive. A draw here would feel like a win, but they do have some confidence in attack. While they have scored 25 goals in the league season out of 26 games, 14 of them came from August until late January. In their last six games, they've scored 11 goals, picking up two of their three wins. There is belief.

Prediction

Ronald Koeman's team pulls within striking distance of Atleti with an emphatic victory. Pick: Barca 4, Huesca 0